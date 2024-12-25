Cooperatives will drive prosperity in Rajasthan, says CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Wednesday that cooperative societies across the country will boost prosperity in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced the launch of 10,000 newly formed Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (M-PACS), Dairy, and Fisheries Cooperative Societies across the nation to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

These initiatives aim to bolster the rural economy by ensuring the efficient availability of resources and services at the grassroots level.

The event also saw the participation of Chief Minister Sharma, who addressed the audience via video conference from a parallel state-level ceremony at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur.

Certificates of registration were distributed to selected cooperative societies, including Ghevar PACS from Alwar district, represented by its President Ramesh Chand Sharma.

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted the role of cooperatives in achieving good governance and empowering citizens.

Marking former PM Vajpayee's birth centenary as 'Good Governance Day', the Chief Minister announced the establishment of Atal Gyan Kendras in every gram panchayat to create awareness and employment opportunities for rural youth.

He affirmed the government's resolve to address cooperative sector challenges and strengthen the movement with new cooperative codes, for which a dedicated committee has been formed.

Rajasthan boasts 8,000 Gram Seva Cooperative Societies actively serving rural farmers, he said.

The state government aims to integrate more women into these societies, promoting economic empowerment, he added.

Under the Sahakar Se Samriddhi Abhiyan, dairy committees and their members will be linked with cooperative banking systems, enabling the provision of interest-free crop loans, CM Sharma said, adding, "This year, the government has set an ambitious target of Rs 23,000 crore in crop loans for 35 lakh farmers."

Chief Minister Sharma proudly declared Rajasthan a leader in forming new M-PACS and Dairy Committees. These initiatives are opening new avenues of self-reliance for farmers and livestock keepers through RuPay KCC cards, micro-ATMs, and other resources, he said.

CM Sharma concluded by reiterating the government's commitment to enhancing the cooperative movement and uplifting farmers and livestock farmers through crop loans and other initiatives.

Speaking at the Sahakar Se Samriddhi Abhiyan event in New Delhi on Wednesday, Amit Shah emphasised that these multipurpose PACS will significantly enhance rural facilities and expedite economic development.

Amit Shah credited former PM Vajpayee for bringing cooperatives to the forefront of India's development.

He lauded former PM Vajpayee's visionary leadership in strengthening the nation through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Kisan Credit Card Scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor