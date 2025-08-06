Cop hacked to death by father-son duo at AIADMK MLA’s estate in TN's Tiruppur

Chennai, Aug 6 In a shocking and tragic incident, a Special Sub-Inspector (SI) of Tamil Nadu Police was brutally hacked to death by a father-son duo at an estate belonging to AIADMK MLA Mahendran in Tiruppur district.

The incident occurred during the late hours of Tuesday. The deceased officer, Shanmughavel, hailed from Thalavai Pattinam near Dharapuram and was serving at the Kudimangalam Police Station near Udumalpet.

According to police sources, a dispute had reportedly taken place between the father and son, who were employed at the private estate owned by Madathukulam AIADMK MLA Mahendran. Following a complaint about the altercation, Special SI Shanmughavel had gone to the estate in Tuesday late hours to investigate the matter and conduct an inquiry. However, upon reaching the estate, the officer encountered the father and son, who were allegedly in an inebriated state.

During the inquiry, an argument broke out, and in a sudden escalation, the duo attacked the officer with sickles.

Shanmughavel sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the brutal assault. Local residents, who heard the commotion, informed the police.

A team of officers rushed to the scene and recovered Shanmughavel’s body, which was later sent for post-mortem to a nearby government hospital.

The incident has caused widespread shock and outrage, particularly because it occurred on the premises of a sitting legislator.

Senior police officials visited the crime scene and have ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder.

A large-scale manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding father and son. Multiple police teams are involved in the search operation, combing nearby villages and potential hideouts.

Initial investigations suggest the motive behind the attack was a mix of intoxication and a possible fear of legal consequences. The suspects are reportedly habitual offenders with a history of unruly behaviour.

The brutal killing of a police officer while on duty has been strongly condemned by political leaders and police personnel alike. Authorities have assured that the culprits will be brought to justice swiftly and have emphasised the need for enhanced protection for officers during field investigations.

