Cop injured as burglar opens fire at Hyderabad pub

Hyderabad, Feb 1 Two persons including a police head constable were injured when a wanted burglar opened fire in the Gacchibowli area in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Prism Pub in the Financial District when a police team from Central Crime Station Madhapur had gone there to arrest a man wanted in a few criminal cases.

On seeing the policemen, the suspect opened two rounds of fire from a pistol. One of the bullets hit police constable Venkatram Reddy on his thigh. A bouncer (private security person) in the pub was also injured in the firing.

Both the injured were shifted to a hospital. The incident which occurred around 7.30 p.m. triggered panic in the pub.

According to police Venkatrami Reddy along with Pradeep Reddy and Veera Swamy of CCS Madhapur had gone to arrest the most wanted burglar Battula Prabhakar

Gachibowli police later apprehended the assailant. Senior police officials rushed to the spot. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police have arrested four persons in a murder case under Balanagar Police Station limits.

The police arrested the accused after analysing CCTV footage from over 50 cameras. A person was found murdered in Balanagar industrial area on January 29.

After a thorough investigation, police arrested four accused including three autorickshaw drivers.

K. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad said the investigations revealed that the accused killed the deceased due to previous enmity.

The accused have been identified as Akula Krishna, Madaraboina Ravi, Gurram Naresh and Gambu Shanker. According to police, the accused murdered him in a pre-planner manner due to previous enmity.

The Main accused Akula Krishna had close acquaintance with the deceased Krishna alias Kittu. Previously some altercation ensued between them with regard to the repair of an autorickshaw. The accused with the help of three friends executed the murder.

