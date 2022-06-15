Cop injured in grenade attack in J&K's Bijbehara
Srinagar, June 15 A policeman was injured in a militant grenade attack in Bijbehara town of J&K's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, police said.
The policeman was injured after militants hurled a grenade towards a police party in Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbhera.
"The injured policeman was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable," a police official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off for searches.
