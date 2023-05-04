Cop injured in militant attack in J&K's Anantnag
By IANS | Published: May 4, 2023 09:51 PM2023-05-04T21:51:04+5:302023-05-04T22:10:08+5:30
Srinagar, May 4 A policeman was injured when militants attacked security forces in J&K's Anantnag district on Thursday, ...
Srinagar, May 4 A policeman was injured when militants attacked security forces in J&K's Anantnag district on Thursday, police sources said.
Police sources said that militants fired some shots towards a 'Naka' (checking) party of the security forces in Bijbehara town of Anantnag.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app