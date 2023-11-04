Cop killers will not go unpunished: J&K DGP

Srinagar, Nov 4 Jammu & Kashmir DGP R. R. Swain said on Saturday that police had got vital leads in the killing of a cop in Tangmarg area earlier this week.

The DGP visited the slain head constable’s family in Tangmarg today and assured the family that the culprits will not go unpunished.

Talking to reporters during the visit, the DGP said: “We won't spare anyone who is involved in this murder.

“We have got vital leads in this case. We have lost a family member, of police ‘Parvaar’. He was an honest man besides being a father, brother and a Kashmiri."

“There is no doubt that the handlers across the border are trying to disturb peace here and they are not sending money here to build hospitals, roads and other things, but to support terrorism."

“We will be able to spoil their plans only when no one here supports them and we create that atmospherehere.

“Infiltrations would be seriously looked into. We will create such a situation when no one will be ready to help the handlers from the across the border,” the DGP asserted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor