Cop suspended in Jammu for negligence

Jammu, April 6 A police head constable was suspended here on Saturday for negligence in the maintenance of records, an official said.

An official said that when Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Gupta carried out a surprise visit to the police station, he found that records and various registers were not properly maintained, following which a head constable was placed under suspension.

Further, a showcause notice was issued to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bakshi Nagar area and an inquiry was ordered against the station house officer (SHO) of Janipur police station.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the DIG ordered heightened security and vigilance at all levels of the police force under his supervisory powers.

The senior officer also laid stress on the prompt and timely redressal of public grievances brought to the notice of the in-charge officers.

