Cop suspended in J&K’s Doda for thrashing VDC member

Jammu, Aug 18 A constable was suspended on Monday for allegedly thrashing a member of the village defence committee (VDC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

A police statement said that Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Doda has suspended selection grade constable (SgCT) Mohammad Zia of Premnagar police post for allegedly thrashing a member of the VDC.

“SSP Doda, Sandeep Mehta (JKPS), has taken immediate and firm action. SgCt. Mohammad Zia has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to District Police Lines (DPL) pending further proceedings. A departmental enquiry has been ordered and a senior officer has been appointed as the enquiry officer to investigate the incident comprehensively. The enquiry report is to be submitted within a fortnight," the statement mentioned.

“In addition, the conduct of the then SHO Police Station Thathri, DySP (P) Afeer Jaleel, will also be thoroughly examined as part of the enquiry. The enquiry officer has been directed to assess his role and submit specific findings for further necessary action. It is reiterated that the matter is under active consideration of the District Police, and any individual found involved in wrongdoing shall be dealt with strictly as per the law,” said the police statement.

The VDCs were established in the mid-1990s in the former Doda district (now Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban) as a response to attacks by terrorists.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration aimed to empower residents of remote, hilly villages by providing them with weapons and arms training for self-defence.

A VDC consists of a minimum of 10-15 ex-servicemen, ex-policemen, and able-bodied local youth enrolled on a voluntary basis.

At least five members in each VDC were provided with .303 rifles and 100 rounds each, with the number of weapons allocated depending on the credentials of the volunteers and the security requirements of the village.

These committees have since been rebranded as Village Defence Guards (VDGs). The VDG scheme, approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in March 2022, with the mission of training local volunteers to protect themselves.

It functions under the supervision/direction of the District Superintendent of Police (SP) or Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

Rajouri and Poonch, Udhampur, Kathua, and Reasi districts of Jammu division also have VDGs now. The VDGs have also been provided with modern rifles to thwart the threat posed by the terrorists using automatic rifles and other modern weaponry.

