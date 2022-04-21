Cops are probing who called Ansar near the mosque

New Delhi, April 21 The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police investigating the Jahangirpuri violence, is scanning the call record of Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, the prime accused in the case, to know who called him to incite the mob.

Sources have claimed that the last time Ansar received a call was from a man who was standing near the mosque where the violence started.

The officials are trying to establish the identity of the man who called Ansar near the mosque just before the violence began.

The police believe that Ansar was being controlled by someone who was working for a gang.

"Ansar was called by someone. He was asked to come near the mosque. The caller was also standing near the mosque. His location was active in that are. He could be one more prime accused who wanted a riot like situation in the area," said a source.

On April 16, clashes broke out between two groups of people, belonging to different communities, during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. As many as eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Ansar. He is currently in police remand. Delhi Police's crime branch is trying to know how deep rooted was the conspiracy behind the Jahangirpuri violence.

