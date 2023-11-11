Cops attacked as police jeep mows down 4 after suffering brake failure

Patna, Nov 11 Four persons sustained injuries after they were mowed down on Saturday by a police jeep in Bihar's Buxar district after the vehicle apparently suffered a brake failure, an official said, adding the police personnel moving in the jeep were attacked following the accident.

The police team was on the way to Dumrejani Mai road in Dumraon town when the incident happened.

Following the accident, the local villagers attacked the police team.

Four police personnel, including an SHO, were wounded.

District Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said that the jeep driver lost control of the vehicle after it experienced a brake failure, and went on to hit four pedestrians.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Dumraon.

"The local villagers threw bricks and stones at the police team. Dumraon SHO Dinesh Malakar and three other cops were injured in this attack," said Afaq Akhtar Ansari, SDPO of Dumraon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor