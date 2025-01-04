Cops injured as mob attacks SP's office in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Imphal, Jan 4 A mob accompanied by some armed men attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday night to protest the deployment of Central forces in the district, officials said, adding that many police personnel were injured in the attack.

A police officer in Imphal said that after the mob attack, the security personnel resorted to cane-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

"We have yet to get the details. Preliminary information suggests that several police personnel were injured in the mob attack," the official said.

Witnesses claimed that the attackers threw stones and other materials towards the SP office to express their anger over the continued deployment of central forces in the tribal-inhabited villages.

Few vehicles parked in the SP office complex have been reportedly damaged.

Further details of the late night incident are awaited.

According to local media, Kangpokpi district SP Manoj Prabhakar, an IPS officer, was also injured in the mob attack but there is no official confirmation yet.

Police officers said that the mob has been demanding removal of CRPF and BSF from Saibol village situated in Kangpokpi and Imphal East district.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations have been protesting against the alleged cane-charge on tribal women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps, along with other senior military officers called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Friday.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Army officers briefed the Governor on the current security situation in the state.

The officers apprised the Governor about the security deployment in various parts of the state, especially in the border areas, the official said.

A Defence spokesperson said that Lt Gen Pendharkar visited an Assam Rifles Battalion, deployed in Noney district of Manipur, on Friday to review the current security situation in the region.

The Army officers briefed the GOC about the operational preparedness of the forces.

He complimented all ranks for their dedication and professionalism.

The GOC also interacted with the ex-servicemen fraternity, expressing his gratitude for their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

A police statement late on Friday night said that a protest rally organised by CoTU (the Committee on Tribal Unity) became violent on their demand to withdraw Central Security Forces deployed at Saibol village.

It said that the violent protesters attacked the office of Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi by pelting stones and petrol bombs.

“Security Forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to the use of adequate force to disperse the mob and the situation was brought under control. In this incident, Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District, was injured and some vehicles also were damaged. The SP Kangpokpi has received necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation,” the statement said.

Huge contingents of security forces have been deployed to tackle the situation. The situation is now under control and being closely monitored.

