Cops rescue boy who dangled from school balcony to melt mother's heart

Patna, March 9 Bihar's Gopalganj police successfully rescued a Class 2 student after he dangled himself from the fifth floor of the school building. The student was living in the hostel of Gyanlok residential school. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The student took such a shocking step soon after his mother and aunt, who met him in the school, refused to take him to the market. The boy apparently was insisting on being taken along.

Exasperated by their denial, the boy threatened to jump from the fifth floor. The mother and aunt, however, did not yield and took his threat lightly.

As soon as the two women left the school premises, the boy tried to jump from the balcony. He, however, held on to a pipe on the balcony. The employees of the hostel spotted him holding the pipe and immediately rushed to the fifth floor.

The school administration also called the local police who reached the spot in no time.

"We immediately reached the school and went to the fifth floor. We promised to take him to the market in a bid to keep him engaged in the talk. Then our officers reached him using an adjoining window," said Rajesh Kumar, SHO of the town police station.

"He was handed over to his mother later on," Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor