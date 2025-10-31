‘Copy-paste of Tejashwi’s Pledge’: Bihar LoP slams NDA over manifesto

Patna, Oct 31 Soon after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) released its joint manifesto, “Sankalp Patra,” for the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering attack on the ruling alliance, calling it a manifesto of “lies” and a “copy-paste” version of his own ‘Tejashwi’s Pledge’.

Tejashwi accused the NDA of lacking sincerity towards the people of Bihar, remarking that the manifesto’s release in just 26 seconds shows the alliance’s casual and careless attitude toward the state.

“For the first time in history, a coalition released its manifesto in just 26 seconds — this shows how little they care for the 14 crore people of Bihar,” he said.

He further alleged that more than half of the promises in the NDA’s manifesto were directly copied from his own commitments.

“They don’t have a vision of their own. They took my promises, repackaged them, and presented them as their own. But people of Bihar can see through this deceit,” Tejashwi stated.

Continuing his scathing criticism, the RJD leader said the NDA should have released a letter of apology instead of a manifesto.

“For 20 years, they have ruled Bihar through lies, deceit, and false assurances. This manifesto is not a document of development; it is a report card of their failures,” he said.

Tejashwi also used sarcasm to highlight what he called the NDA’s unfulfilled promises, saying, “Every year, they bring a new manifesto, and their old promises cry out. This shows how they betray their own commitments year after year.”

He also criticised the NDA’s promises on education and nutrition, saying they expose the government’s past failures.

“They are now promising nutritious food to children in mid-day meals — does this mean they didn’t provide nutritious food for the last 20 years?” he asked.

Calling the NDA’s document a “junior KG-level manifesto” after 20 years of exploitation, Tejashwi said that even after two decades of continuous rule, basic issues like education, employment, and healthcare remain unresolved.

“They are now talking about rejuvenating schools — but wasn’t that their job all along? What were they doing all these years?” he questioned.

Tejashwi concluded by saying that Bihar’s youth and poor have lost faith in the NDA’s repetitive promises and are now looking for genuine change.

“The people of Bihar don’t want more manifestos; they want accountability,” he said.

