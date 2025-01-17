Cordon and search operation in J&K’s Kathua to locate suspected terrorists

Jammu, Jan 17 Security forces on Friday launched a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the Billawar area.

Officials said that in a coordinated effort, special forces of the Army in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have launched the CASO in Billawar.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and were conducting extensive searches to locate the suspected terrorists. Locals have been advised to remain indoors and cooperate with the authorities.

Additional reinforcements have been deployed to track down the terrorists.

Security forces have been undertaking an aggressive campaign against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the union territory.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has been chairing top-level security meetings. During these meetings, the Lt Governor has given clear orders to the security forces to go all-out against the terror ecosystem.

Security forces revised their strategy after terrorists carried out some dastardly attacks in the aftermath of peaceful people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K. These elections were witnessed by diplomats of many countries and this, according to intelligence agencies, has frustrated the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan.

Intelligence inputs indicate that the terror handlers have given directions to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir to give the dying terrorism its last push. Heightened vigilance is also being maintained at the border and the Line of Control (LoC) in the union territory following reports that terrorists are waiting at the launching pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to sneak into the Indian side of the border.

Recently Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slammed Pakistan saying that it must dismantle the terror infrastructure which it has built in PoK. He said this while addressing the ninth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day rally in Jammu's Akhnoor. He said the land of PoK is being used to run the business of terrorism. "Even today, terrorist training camps are operational there. Launchpads have been established in areas near the border, and the Indian government has concrete information about this and is fully aware of the situation. Pakistan must eliminate this," the defence minister said.

