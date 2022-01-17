Coronavirus: Bihar doctor took '5 COVID Vaccines' ?

Two certificates have been issued in the name of Dr. Vibha Singh, a civil surgeon from Patna, for five vaccinations on the Cowin portal. This serious incident has caused a stir in the administration and health department. In this regard, the DM sought information from the Civil Surgeon. She said it was baseless and ordered an inquiry. Civil Surgeon Dr. Vibha Singh said that not only doctors but also health workers at any level would not do such an act. This is a plot by someone to discredit me. How this error occurred will be investigated. Anyone found guilty will be severely punished. Civil Surgeon Vibha says that someone took advantage of the technical flaws of the Cowin Portal. Her false certificate has also been uploaded on the Cowin portal.

But uploading a copy of PAN card along with getting vaccinated on Cowin portal is difficult. In this regard, she did not rule out the possibility of an employee's hand in the office.

News of five vaccinations on social media went viral throughout the day. The certificate states that the second dose should be taken eight days apart. The first certificate relating to the PAN card states that the Civil Surgeon administered the first dose of Corona Vaccine on 28 January 2021, and the second dose on 17 June. The second certificate related to the Aadhaar card shows the first one on February 6, 2021, the second one on March 12, 2022 and the booster dose on January 13, 2022. On this, the civil surgeon said, in the initial stage, when a gap of 28 days is required between two doses, how can a second dose be taken in eight days. She also appealed to other people to take the dose of Corona vaccine as per the guidelines of the Government of India.