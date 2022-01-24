Coronavirus: Third wave will reach peak in India in 2-weeks, predicts IIT Madras

The third wave of covid has hit the country. More than three lakh corona patients are being registered every day. As a result, the concern of the health administration has increased. The people of the country are wondering when the third wave will subside and when they will get relief. IIT Madras has released a report on this. It provides important information and statistics. The third wave of corona will reach its peak in the next two weeks. Corona's prevalence rate, or R value, was 1.57 between January 14 and 21. That means three people can be infected with the corona through two people. The rate will go down further in the next few days, according to a report by IIT Madras. The rate at which a corona positive person can infect a corona is called the R value. If this rate goes below 1, it is understood that the pandemic is over.

According to a report by IIT Madras, the R value between January 14 and 21 was 1.57. The R value was 2.2 between January 7 and 13 and before that it was 2.9 between January 1 and 6. Therefore, the rate of corona outbreak has been declining in the last three weeks. The third wave is expected in the next 14 days, according to IIT Madras. Statistics from IIT Madras show that Mumbai and Kolkata are in good condition. Mumbai has an R value of 0.67 and Kolkata has an R value of 0.56. So it is understood that the wave of corona in this city has subsided. Delhi, Chennai's R value is still close to 1.