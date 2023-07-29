Corporate Affairs Ministry officials among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case

New Delhi, July 29 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons, including two Joint Director-rank officers posted in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Joint Directors Manjit Singh and Puneet Duggal, Senior Technical Assistant Ruhi Arora, all associated with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Alok Industries associate Reshabh Raizada, officials said.

The accused public servants were allegedly receiving bribe from Alok Industries for showing favour in the files pertaining to the investigation being made by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for adopting illegal and unethical business activities.

A case was registered against them on Friday.

It was alleged that the public servants were indulged in corrupt and illegal activities and in pursuance of the said conspiracy, were taking bribe from the private person.

A trap was laid and a Joint Director was caught with bribe money of Rs 3 lakh. Later, the other accused including the private person were also nabbed by the CBI, officials added.

"Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai in the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 59.80 lakh (approximately), several incriminating documents and digital evidences," the CBI said in a statement.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the court.

