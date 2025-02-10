‘Corporate lobbying’: JD-U questions Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party funding

Patna, Feb 10 JD-U Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, has intensified its attack on Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party, raising serious questions about its financial transparency and funding sources.

Kumar, along with JD-U leader Ajit Patel, accused Prashant Kishor of running a shadowy financial operation under the guise of political activism.

"Prashant Kishor calls himself the patron of Jan Suraaj, yet his name is missing from the Election Commission's official documents. This raises concerns about who actually controls the party," said Neeraj Kumar.

He further claimed that Jan Suraaj is not receiving direct political donations, but instead, funding is being funnelled through an NGO - 'Joy of Giving Global Foundation'.

Kumar said that this NGO received Rs 48.75 crore in the financial year 2023-24, with the largest donation of Rs 14 crore coming from Ram Setu Infrastructure Private Limited.

"Why are major donations for Bihar politics coming from companies based in Telangana and Hyderabad? Many of these companies have negligible capital but are donating crores. Frequent changes in their directors indicate possible money laundering," Neeraj Kumar alleged.

JD-U leaders compared Prashant Kishor’s financial model to the East India Company, accusing him of attempting to bring corporate lobbying into Bihar’s politics.

"He calls himself a Gandhian, yet crores are being spent on his padyatras. Even basic dues for tents and blankets at Gandhi Maidan remain unpaid. How is this possible without hidden financial backers?" Kumar questioned.

JD-U demanded that Prashant Kishor make his party’s financial records public if he truly stands for political transparency.

"If he is really working for Bihar’s future, he must disclose his party’s funding sources. Otherwise, this appears to be another political stunt driven by corporate money," Kumar asserted.

