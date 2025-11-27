Corps Commanders’ conclave concludes in Dimapur

Itanagar, Nov 27 The three-day Corps Commanders’ Conclave (CCC)-2025, held at Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur, concluded successfully on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the event hosted nine former Corps Commanders of the Spear Corps in a reunion of leadership, tradition and military wisdom.

The proceedings were honoured by the presence of the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC)-in-C Eastern Command, Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, whose guidance inspired one and all. The event was hosted by Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General-Officer-Commanding, Spear Corps headquartered at Dimapur, who organised the engagements with professional warmth and esprit de corps.

Lt Col Rawat said that the three-day (November 25-27) conclave opened with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, paying homage to the fallen heroes of the Spear Corps. This was followed by the vibrant cultural programme “Mosaic of NE”, showcasing the rich heritage of Northeast India through performance and cultural mosaic, he said.

At the Corps headquarters Complex, the distinguished veterans attended the unveiling of Spear Chronicles, witnessed the latest technological innovations and displays. Former Corps Commanders also posed for a commemorative group photograph on the Corps lawns.

The conclave strengthened bonds across generations, honoured the legacy of past leadership and reaffirmed the enduring spirit, values and operational excellence of the Spear Corps. Lt Col Rawat said that as part of the AROHAN Project initiated by the Assam government, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Narangi, under ZRO Shillong, conducted an extensive career option motivational lecture at Brahmaputra hall, Narangi Cantonment, on Thursday.

The programme aimed to guide and inspire students about the diverse career opportunities available in the Indian Army.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, with 297 students and 26 teachers from the districts of Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalguri attending the session, the spokesman said.

The outreach initiative focused on providing young aspirants with a clear and comprehensive understanding of the Army’s recruitment process.

Representatives from ARO Narangi delivered detailed presentations on various entry schemes, including Agniveer, NDA, TES, and CDS, outlining their eligibility criteria, selection procedures, and the long-term benefits of a military career.

To further enhance engagement, the organisers set up dedicated information centres at the venue. These facilitated face-to-face interactions between students and Army representatives, allowing attendees to clarify queries, gain first-hand insights, and develop a realistic understanding of life in the Armed Forces, Lt Col Rawat stated.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor