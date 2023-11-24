Corrupt KCR's time is over: Amit Shah

Nizamabad (Telangana), Nov 24 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was involved in scams of thousands of crores and remarked that his time is over. "Time has come to remove corrupt KCR," he told an election rally at Armoor in Nizamabad district.

Amit Shah also conducted road shows in Serilingampally, Rajendra Nagar and Amberpet constituencies in Hyderabad.

Alleging that KCR destroyed Telangana in 10 years of his rule, the BJP leader said that the only thing KCR did was corruption of thousands of crores for KTR.

Amit Shah alleged that KCR government has done scams like Miyapur land scam, Outer Ring Road scam, Kaleshwaram project and liquor scam.

"KCR has done scams of thousands of crores and he believes that nothing will happen," he said, adding that he cannot sleep peacefully.

"KCR your time is over. Whatever scams you have done will be probed by the BJP government and those indulged in corruption will be thrown behind bars," he said.

The Union Home Minister also promised that those involved in leakage of question papers of TSPSC exams will be sent to jail.

He said the BJP government in Telangana will provide jobs to 2.5 lakh youth in a transparent manner.

Reiterating that the KCR government is adopting appeasement policy, Amit Shah said after coming to power BJP will scrap four per cent reservation for Muslims.

"KCR's election symbol is car but the steering of the car is in the hands of Owaisis," he remarked.

He also alleged that due to fear of Razakars and Owaisis, KCR was not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day.

He said the BJP has decided that if voted to power the government will officially celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day.

He reiterated that the National Turmeric Board will be established in Telangana which will ensure turmeric farmers get better price for their produce, improve value chain and promote exports.

The government will also encourage research to make medicines from turmeric. Stating that Nizamabad district has large number of beedi workers, he said a 500-bed hospital will be established exclusively for beedi workers "Lakhs of people from north Telangana go to the Gulf and other countries. We will establish an NRI Ministry for them," he said.

