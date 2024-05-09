Corrupt won't be spared, says Union Minister Shekhawat as CBI files FIR in Jal Jeevan Mission 'scam'

Jaipur, May 9 Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday targeted the previous Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government after the CBI registered a case in the Rs 900 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in the state.

The Union Minister said that the sins of the previous government in the state would now be exposed.

"Those who keep the people of the state thirsty will get severe punishment. No matter how big a corrupt person is, he will not be spared under any circumstances," he said.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2019 and the Central government gave the maximum amount of Rs 27,000 crore to Rajasthan under this scheme but the Gehlot government deliberately kept the scheme in limbo.

"What could be a bigger example of the failure of the previous government? The Gehlot government floated tenders three times and spent only Rs 6,000 crore out of which a scam of Rs 900 crore was committed," the Union Minister said.

He said that the Gehlot government did not carry out the work in Jal Jeevan Mission out of malice as it was scared that if tap water was made available in every house in the state, the credit for the facility would go to PM Modi.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that had the Congress government not played politics, then, like many other states of the country, Rajasthan too, would have been on the top in providing tap water to every house.

"But today, the situation is that the state is at the second last position on the list," he said.

The Union Jal Shakti Minister said that the guilty will not only be just put behind the bars but the money will also be recovered from them.

