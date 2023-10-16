Corruption by KCR’s family being talked about in Delhi too: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad, Oct 16 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday alleged that corruption by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family is being talked about in Delhi too.

He slammed KCR for what he called abuse of power and growing corruption in Telangana.

“The talk of corruption by your family is not limited to Telangana alone but it has reached Delhi. I want to tell Mr KCR that there is no smoke without fire,” he said in an apparent reference to the Delhi liquor policy case allegedly involving KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha.

Rajnath Singh was addressing an election rally at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency represented by BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender.

The BJP leader remarked that KCR’s objective is family first while the people of Telangana want to see the state first.

“There is nothing wrong in having a family but handing over the entire state to the family is not acceptable to the people and to the BJP,” he said.

He questioned KCR over the interference of his family in governance. “People made you the chief minister, not your family. I don’t want to make allegations against any member of the family. We want to respect all, but the government should be run by you not by your family,” he said.

Rajnath Singh also remarked that in the last 10 years, the development of Telangana was not only ‘limited’ but also became a ‘Private Limited’. Terming Gujarat a development model for the entire country, he alleged that barring Hyderabad, Telangana has not witnessed any development during the last 10 years.

“People of Telangana want to know if Gujarat and other states could develop, why Telangana has not developed under you,” he told KCR.

Alleging that BRS and MIM do politics on the basis of religion and caste, Singh said that the BJP’s politics is based on justice and humanity.

Rajnath Singh also reminded KCR that he alone did not fight for Telangana. “The BJP also fought for Telangana. If I have to give credit to anyone, I will give credit to people of Telangana,” he said.

The union minister claimed that the Congress was compelled by public pressure to carve out Telangana state. He, however, said there are several issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh which are yet to be resolved because of the complications created by the Congress party.

He recalled that three states were created when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister but there were no problems and all the three states developed rapidly.

He claimed that Telangana has always been close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart and it will remain so.

He also wanted to know from KCR what happened to his promises for jobs to every youth, three acre land and Rs.10 lakh grant for every Dalit family.

Stating that there should be no contradiction in word and deeds of a politician, he claimed that BJP does what it promises. He referred to construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and repeal of Article 370.

Slamming the BRS government over leak of question papers of the recruitment exams of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), he demanded that KCR and his government apologise to people.

Rajnath Singh appealed to the people to give one chance to BJP. “You have given two chances to the BRS. BJP wants overall development of Telangana. Give it a chance and see how it develops Telangana,” he added.

Elections to the 119-member Telangana Assembly are scheduled on November 30.

