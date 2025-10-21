Corruption prevalent in MP, state heading towards economic distress, claims Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Oct 21 Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed that Madhya Pradesh is heading towards "economic distress" due to "rampant corruption" in the Mohan Yadav government.

Congress leader further alleged that the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has "failed" to convince the Centre to get the state's share for several key schemes introduced for poor people.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath further stated that Madhya Pradesh was supposed to receive Rs 44,000 crore from the central government in the current financial year; however, it has received only Rs 8,000, which is approximately 18 per cent of the stipulated amount so far.

"Madhya Pradesh government is neither able to manage revenue from its own resources, nor receive the funds allocated by the state and the central government. The state's economic health has deteriorated, and the government is left with only one option: to borrow more loans from banks," the Congress leader said.

Talking about the Jal Jeevan mission, Kamal Nath claimed that Madhya Pradesh was supposed to receive more than Rs 8,500 crore from the Central government, but due to "rampant corruption", the Centre has stopped releasing funds.

"It is shameful that the state's image has deteriorated so much due to corruption. Even the BJP-led Central government no longer trust the Madhya Pradesh government," Kamal Nath, who previously served as Union Minister, said.

He further claimed that the Centre has allocated much less than the approved amount to the state, even for schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and MGNREGA, which are linked to the poor and deprived sections.

"The state government need to curb the financial mismanagement. Rampant corruption in the governance system needs to be controlled; otherwise, the situation would worsen," Kamal Nath added.

Earlier, the Congress had been targeting the state government over the OBC reservation issue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor