Corruption-riddled MGNREGA had failed to develop villages: Kiren Rijiju

Lucknow, Jan 13 Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticised the now-replaced, corruption-riddled MGNREGA for its failure to develop rural areas, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, despite spending over Rs 11 lakh crore.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the BJP public awareness workshop on VB-G-RAM G at Gomtinagar, Lucknow, Rijiju said, “This 'Viksit Bharat – G Ram G Act' will bring a great change. In the next 2–3 years, a clear difference will be visible in Uttar Pradesh because of its large population - the highest number of villages and the largest population in the country - so the biggest transformation will also happen here."

Calling the MGNREGA a “guarantee of loot”, Rijiju said, "Firstly, the old law, which was called MGNREGA, despite spending over Rs 11 lakh crore, failed to achieve the necessary development in our rural areas. Secondly, through MGNREGA, it was unable to ensure that funds reached states like Uttar Pradesh, where employment is needed most..."

The Union minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, the development we have witnessed under PM Narendra Modi ji’s leadership over the past 11 years, and since the BJP government came to power here, is substantial.”

He said it is essential to launch a campaign to dispel myths associated with the VB-G-RAM G Act and to ensure that the benefits of all its provisions reach every village.

“As the country's largest and most important state, in Uttar Pradesh, continuous programmes and workshops are being organised for the successful implementation of this law towards the goal of ‘Developed India’,” said Rijiju.

Asked about the criticism of the new law, the Union Minister said that the Opposition has developed a habit of spreading “false propaganda”.

They tried to do this at the time of the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by spreading rumours that Muslims would lose citizenship, but nothing of that sort happened, he said.

He said similar attempts are being made to mislead people on the new rural job law, but the BJP will launch a campaign to dispel myths.

