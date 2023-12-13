Corruption will have no place under new Mizoram govt: Governor

Aizawl, Dec 13 Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Wednesday that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-led government has been voted for stability, honesty and development for a resurgent Mizoram in which corruption will have no place.

Delivering his customary speech on the second day of the first session of the newly-constituted Mizoram Assembly, the Governor said that the government will work to fulfil the aspirations of the people with the involvement of all citizens of the state.

He said the outcome of the elections is indicative of the people’s yearning for a new system - ‘Kalphung Thar’ - and it reflects the firm conviction of the people in the democratic process of change.

Noting that the government is determined to rid the state of the scourge of corruption, and would have a zero tolerance towards it, the Governor said the fight against corruption would be comprehensive and effective.

“The mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be implemented with greater zeal. The general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to be able to probe corruption cases in the state will be given,” he said.

Wishing the members of the House, especially the 23 first-time MLAs, Kambhampati said the election of three women legislators is unprecedented in the legislative history of Mizoram.

The Governor said that there would be seven broad areas of thrust encompassing six basic needs that would be accorded importance by the state government in the next five years.

These include responsible and responsive administration guided by the principles of good governance and accountability; ensuring steady and sustainable development in all sectors; providing support and impetus to the industry; access to social security and social equity; youth welfare and development; protection of the environment and the long-term developmental projects which can have transformative outcomes.

Saying that the state government is aware of the acute financial hardship, he informed the House that the government is committed to stabilise and improve the financial condition of Mizoram.

One of the first steps the state government would initiate is to bring in austerity measures starting from the highest levels of public office, which would include the Chief Minister and other ministers, and would percolate down to the administrative machinery as well, the Governor announced.

Mobilisation of financial resources would also be a top priority of the state government, he said, adding that the government would fix remunerative prices and would start procurement of ginger, turmeric, chili and broomstick from this financial year itself.

“Development projects, particularly those related to infrastructure, have to be monitored properly so that the quality of work is not compromised,” he said.

The National Education Policy 2020 would be implemented, keeping in line with Mizo ethos, values and society, the Governor added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor