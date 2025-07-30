Cotton and groundnut cultivation crosses 20 lakh hectares each in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, July 30 Gujarat reported cotton and groundnut cultivation across more than 20 lakh hectares each, making them the most widely sown crops in the state.

According to Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, the favourable and timely monsoon across Saurashtra, Kutch, and North Gujarat has fueled farmers' enthusiasm, with overall kharif sowing already completed in approximately 66 lakh hectares, which is over 77 per cent of the state's average total kharif coverage of 85 lakh hectares.

Groundnut cultivation, in particular, has seen a steady annual increase, recording a 15 per cent rise in area compared to last year. As of July 30, groundnut sowing has already reached 115 per cent of the usual coverage, with expectations of further growth in the coming weeks. In total, oilseeds have been sown across 24.25 lakh hectares - an increase of over 1 lakh hectares compared to last year.

Other crops, such as cereals, have covered 9.79 lakh hectares, pulses over 2.52 lakh hectares, and fodder crops more than 6.46 lakh hectares so far this season.

The minister also highlighted that Gujarat leads the country in both cotton and groundnut production, with cotton being the most sown crop every kharif season, followed closely by groundnut.

Farmers across the state have also planted castor, sesame, soybean, paddy, and jowar in large areas. With more rainfall anticipated, the government expects kharif sowing to continue increasing in the coming days. As of the latest estimates, over 50 per cent of Gujarat's population is directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood.

The state has around 68 lakh rural households, out of which approximately 43-45 lakh households are engaged in farming, either as cultivators or agricultural labourers.

According to the Agriculture Census 2015–16 (the most recent comprehensive national data), Gujarat has over 56 lakh operational land holdings, with a significant portion, nearly 70 per cent, being marginal and small farmers owning less than 2 hectares of land.

Gujarat's agrarian landscape is diverse, with key crops including cotton, groundnut, castor, bajra, wheat, cumin, and vegetables.

Despite challenges like erratic rainfall and water scarcity, Gujarat has emerged as a leader in agricultural innovations, such as drip irrigation, and has a strong focus on horticulture and dairy farming.

The Saurashtra, North Gujarat, and Kutch regions have a particularly high concentration of farming communities.

