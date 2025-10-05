Cough Syrup Deaths: Union Health Secretary to Hold Talks with States and Union Territories on Drug Quality

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava will hold talks via video conference with principal secretaries and health secretaries of all states and union territories, sources told the news agency ANI on Sunday. The meeting will be regarding the concerns of the contaminated cough syrups, which resultedin the deaths of children in several parts of the country, mainly in Madhya Pradesh.

Important decisions regarding the quality of medicines are expected to be made during the press conference. According to sources, the Union Health Secretary is scheduled to hold a meeting via video conference at 4 pm on Sunday with the Principal Secretaries, Health Secretaries and Drug Controllers of all states and Union Territories on the rational use of cough syrups and quality of medicines.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has started an investigation of the factories in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra from where the suspected medicines were manufactured.

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh have arrested a doctor of Chhindwara district hospital after 11 children lost their lives after consuming allegedly contaminated cough syrup prescribed by doctor Praveen Soni at the clinic. He is alleged to have prescribed the Coldrif syrup to several children, most of whom were treated at his clinic in Parasia.

Police have also registered a case against the Tamil Nadu–based pharmaceutical company that manufactured the syrup over the suspected contamination.