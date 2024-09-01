Councillor’s ‘kidnapping’: AAP, BJP in verbal spat

New Delhi, Sep 1 An AAP councillor claimed on Sunday that he was abducted from his residence and taken to a local BJP office but asserted that he would not abandon his party at any cost, leading to a spat between the two parties.

“I am an honest soldier of Arvind Kejriwal. I will never leave him. I am not afraid of ED or CBI,” AAP Councillor Ramchandra told IANS.

He alleged that five to six people came to his house, ‘abducted’ him and took him to a local BJP office.

“They told me to do certain things which I refused. They then threatened me with ED and CBI. They told me that I would get in a bad situation if I didn’t cooperate with them. However, my son soon called 100 and my senior party leaders also called the police, who safely returned me to my house,” AAP Councillor alleged.

He said that he is not afraid of the central investigating agency as he has done no wrong in his political career.

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that the BJP wants to form the government in Delhi at any cost by using money and the central investigating agencies.

“Such tactics are in BJP’s DNA. But the people of Delhi know everything. They abducted a councillor through hooliganism. Delhi is the capital of the country and the way kidnapping was done is unfortunate,” the MLA said.

He said that L-G should take note of today’s incident and immediate action should be taken against the BJP leaders.

Hitting back at the AAP over its charge, BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva said that a "circus" was going on in the party.

"(Councillor) Ramchandra, sitting in his house, is saying that someone came and took him away forcibly. That person must have a name.. then he (Ramchandra) says that he was let go. Who was the person who let him go? Did he file an FIR with police? I think (AAP chief) Arvind Kejriwal came to him in a dream and said 'Wake up, Ramchandra, and make a video with lies'."

Five AAP councillors, including Ramchandra, had quit their party to join the BJP. However, Ramchandra soon made a U-turn.

Thereupon, the AAP on Sunday alleged that the councillor had been kidnapped.

