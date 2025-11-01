Countdown begins for DMK, claims Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Chennai, Nov 1 Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran declared that the countdown had begun for the end of the DMK government, asserting that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s regime had “failed the people on every front.”

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at the statue of the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Cholan at the historic Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur on the occasion of the king’s 1040th birth anniversary, Nagenthran said Raja Raja Cholan stood apart from all other monarchs in India’s history for his vision, statesmanship, and administrative excellence.

“Many kings have ruled this country, but none matched the greatness of Raja Raja Cholan. His governance and architectural brilliance made the Chola Empire a model of prosperity,” he said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier participated in the 1000th-year celebrations of Raja Raja Cholan’s successor, Rajendra Cholan, at Gangaikonda Cholapuram - an event that, according to him, brought global attention to Tamil culture and heritage.

Nagenthran added that the BJP would soon take up with the Centre the proposal to install a statue of Emperor Raja Raja Cholan inside the Brihadeeswarar Temple complex, in consultation with cultural experts and senior leaders.

Turning to contemporary issues, the BJP leader lashed out at the DMK government for “ignoring the plight of farmers” in the Cauvery delta region.

“Paddy procurement has slowed down drastically. Sacks of harvested grain are piling up in storage centres, and much of it has begun to sprout and rot. Trucks loaded with paddy have been waiting for days. Farmers are protesting, but the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are busy watching films instead of addressing their grievances,” he alleged.

Nagenthran said the DMK had failed to fulfil even a single major pre-poll promise.

“This government has betrayed the farmers, youth, and women. Its credibility is lost. Only 140 days remain before the DMK’s misrule ends. The countdown has started,” he declared.

He predicted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections, saying, “The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for a change, and the NDA will surely win.”

