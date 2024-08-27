Countdown for CM’s resignation has begun: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Aug 27 The countdown for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation has begun, stated BY Vijayendra, the BJP state President and MLA on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Vijayendra claimed, “Governance in Karnataka has completely collapsed over the last two months. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah could resign from his position at any moment.”

“Ministers have lost confidence. They are not even attending the Vidhana Soudha. They are anxious, wondering when the Chief Minister will resign and when they will need to go to New Delhi to support Siddaramaiah,” he professed.

“Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently visited Vaishno Devi in Jammu. It seems like he went to seek blessings, which is another matter,” he stated indirectly hinting that the leader had gone to seek blessings to become the CM.

“Thousands of people enthusiastically participated in the BJP-JD(S) padyatra. Unfortunately, Congress leaders, out of fear, launched a public movement before our padyatra reached them. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah himself was in Mysuru, preparing for a public movement. The Chief Minister has lost the trust of the people of the state, and even Congress MLAs are losing confidence in him,” he professed.

“The CM should resign tomorrow, if not today. After the High Court verdict, he will have to resign,” Vijayendra expressed confidence.

He further stated that those 14 sites allotted by MUDA, will soon be taken over and distributed to the poor.

“Since this Congress government came to power, it has been mired in corruption. Development works have not even begun. The Congress government under CM Siddaramaiah's leadership has not implemented any new projects,” he alleged.

He said that as a result of the government's guarantees the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) was owed Rs 4,500 crore.

“If this continues for another three or four months, KSRTC will have to shut down. There is no money even to pay salaries. On the other hand, they had promised to increase the honorarium for Anganwadi workers. The state's financial situation has completely deteriorated, and despite having an experienced Chief Minister who has presented 14 budgets, the government has failed to increase the honorarium for Anganwadi workers; in fact, they haven't paid their honorarium for three months,” he alleged.

He also claimed that rape cases against women in Karnataka have increased and that law and order situation has deteriorated.

“The government is wasting time. The Chief Minister has admitted to a Rs 87 crore scam in the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation. Similarly, it would be wise for him to admit to the mistakes made regarding the MUDA sites, and resign immediately without waiting for the court order,” he advised.

“I have met with the BJP National President, JP Nadda and shared information about the success of the padyatra. The National President expressed his appreciation for the success of the padyatra,” he explained.

“In Karnataka, we registered 1.05 crore members last time. This time, we will focus on registering even more members,” he noted.

“Why was there a need to form an SIT (Special Investigation Team) and issue a clean chit regarding the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation scam? Is this how the government cares for Dalits,” Vijayendra questioned pointing out at the charge sheet not mentioning names of former minister B Nagendra and Congress MLA Basanagouda Saddal.

“CM Siddaramaiah is doing injustice to the AHINDA (Minorities, Backward Classes, and Dalits) communities,” he objected.

Some state leaders have suggested fighting against CM Siddaramaiah at the national level, and we will discuss and decide on that, he responded to a question.

“The BJP leadership has appointed me the state party President. I was not made the state party President to complain about BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal or anyone else in New Delhi; I was made the state President to strengthen the organisation and to secure a clear majority for the BJP. I have not mentioned MLA Yatnal here; I have no need to," he answered in response to a question.

Yatnal is targeting Vijayendra and questioning his leadership.

“If it supports the growth of the party and if the national leaders agree, we might undertake another padyatra,” he responded to another question. He added that he would take everyone into confidence and strengthen the BJP.

