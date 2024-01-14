Countdown has started for Jagan government: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jan 14 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the countdown has started for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh.

The former chief minister along with Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan participated in Bhogi in Mandadam in Amaravati.

The two leaders burnt ‘anti-people’ orders and policies of the YSRCP government in the Bhogi fire.

TDP and JSP, which have announced an alliance for forthcoming elections to Lok Sabha and state Assembly, came together to celebrate the Bhogi, which marks the beginning of three-day Sankranti festival.

The celebrations were organised jointly with the slogan 'Telugu Jaatiki Swarna Yugam-Sankranti Sankalpam' (Sankranti pledge for a golden era for Telugu people).

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that the countdown has started for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. The TDP chief said the darkness will be removed and the state will usher in a golden rule.

The former chief minister alleged that during the last five years people suffered a lot due to incompetent and destructive rule of YSRCP. “The countdown has started for this government and good days are ahead for the state,” he said.

Naidu alleged that the government created a lot of problems for Amaravati farmers and the last five years was a dark period for them. He said that Amaravati, which is the capital of gods, had landed in the hands of devils.

The TDP chief appealed to people to rise above religion, caste and region to work for next 87 days with the sole aim to liberate Andhra Pradesh from YSRCP.

Naidu slammed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy saying he only knows destruction. He said despite the hurdles created by police, farmers of Amaravati continued their struggle against the government’s move to shift the state capital.

The TDP leader said Andhra Pradesh can prosper if Amaravati is developed as the state capital. He claimed that it can become the centre of wealth creation and help in providing welfare governance.

Pawan Kalyan described YSRCP as a disease which has affected the state and said the time has come to remove this disease. He said the dreams of Amaravati farmers who had given 33,000 acres of land for development of the state capital would soon come true.

The JSP leader vowed to build a golden capital. He said capital development was not the problem of Amaravati alone but it was the problem of five crore people of the state.

