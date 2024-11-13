‘Countdown started’: Pappu Yadav receives another life threat

Patna, Nov 13 Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, an independent Member of Parliament from Bihar’s Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, received another life threat on Wednesday.

A letter containing life threats was sent via speed post to his office at Arjun Bhawan in Purnea, with the sender warning that Yadav's "countdown has started" and promising action against him and exploding his office within 15 days.

The letter, sent by an individual named Kundan Kumar from Kamat Kishanganj village in the Chhatapur police station area of Supaul district, included the sender's name, address, and even two mobile numbers.

In the message, the sender remarked that Yadav, as an MP, should stay within his role. Additionally, the letter referenced a gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who has been calling from Sabarmati Jail and questioned why Yadav has not responded to those calls.

Authorities are expected to investigate the threat, given the detailed information provided, and assess any potential risks to Pappu Yadav’s safety.

The letter sent to MP Pappu Yadav has created a stir, prompting his team to notify the Purnea Superintendent of Police (SP) and request swift police action.

The threat, attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, comes shortly after Purnea police recently arrested an individual in connection with an earlier threat to Yadav.

However, upon investigation, authorities discovered that the person behind the threat had no actual ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Instead, the police found that the individual had connections to several people close to Pappu Yadav. The revelation has shifted the focus of the investigation, with police examining the motive behind the threat and the individual’s relationship with Yadav’s associates.

After the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Pappu Yadav on October 13 uploaded a post on social media, saying that if laws permit, he would destroy the network of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in 24 hours.

Following his post, he received multiple threatening calls and messages. The office of Pappu Yadav shared evidence supporting the threats he received, including seven voice-recorded calls, four screenshots of WhatsApp call logs with pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, and a press statement by Mayank Singh who is also said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

