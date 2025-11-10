Counter future conflicts: Security synergy seminar on WoNA begins in Jaipur

New Delhi, Nov 10 The long-awaited Security Synergy Seminar on ‘A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts’ commenced on Monday at Jaipur Military Station under the aegis of Sapta Shakti Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi.

Conceptualised by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, South-Western Command, the two-day seminar aims to foster synergy between the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, civil administration, academia and industry towards developing a unified national security framework.

In his inaugural address, Lt. Gen Singh highlighted that the current global environment is extremely turbulent, marked by volatility, uncertainty and shifting power dynamics.

Citing examples of recent global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, the senior army officer noted that “apart from the military, the economic, civil infrastructure, citizens, information and cyber were equally targeted with impunity in these wars”.

“Hence, the modern warfare has transcended conventional battlefields to include multiple domains such as cyber, space, drones and electronic warfare, demanding seamless integration of all components of national power -Diplomatic, Informational, Military and Economic (DIME) supported by technology,” he said.

He also highlighted that true national resilience stems from the collective effort of Governance, Industry, and Citizens - the essence of the Whole-of-Nation Approach.

Taking guidance from PM Modi’s framework of ‘JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta & Innovation’, the Army Commander urged to adopt a transformation from an “Individual Centric to National Centric’ Approach, for a cohesive, self-reliant & future-ready force.”

Security Synergy Seminar, the first of its kind, brought to the table illuminating discussions, amalgamating thoughts and wisdom of eminent military strategists, experienced senior veterans, diplomats, bureaucrats, industry, innovators, senior stakeholders of state administration, acclaimed media houses and 130 students from various universities in Jaipur.

The first day of the seminar witnessed thought-provoking sessions on ‘The Strategic Imperative of WoNA’ and ‘Forging Partnerships - The Pillars of Collaboration’.

The second day will deliberate on invigorating ideas on ‘Information Operations’ and a State-level framework to tackle future conflicts.

The special highlight of this Security Synergy Seminar is to propose a framework for Rajasthan, which will act as an example for other States to imbibe.

