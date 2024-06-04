Counting of votes for 80 LS seats begins in UP

Lucknow, June 4 Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha, has begun amidst tight security.

Special measures have been taken this year to combat the intense heat, ensuring a comfortable environment at the counting venue. Air conditioners and coolers have been installed to maintain a conducive atmosphere throughout the process. Three special transformers have also been installed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. The power will be supplied from two different substations to prevent any disruptions.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar has issued a stern warning against individuals planning to gather at counting centres on Tuesday, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards any attempts to disrupt law and order.

Counting of votes will be held at 81 centres in 68 districts across Uttar Pradesh under the vigil of 93,000-strong force comprising PAC and Central forces.

As per the directives of the Election Commission, there will be no victory processions and Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed across the state, he said.

A social media team of the UP Police will keep tabs on all social media platforms in all districts, including seven police commissionerates, to counter any misinformation campaign, said officials.

The key candidates in UP polls include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term from Varanasi, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is also looking for a third term from Lucknow.

Rahul Gandhi is seeking election from Raebareli while Union Minister Smriti Irani is looking for a second term from Amethi. Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.

Hema Malini from Mathura, Arun Govil from Meerut, Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua from Azamgarh, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri are among the other key contestants whose fate will be decided today.

Exit Polls on Saturday by major television channels have already projected a comfortable win for PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies over a broad opposition alliance led by the Congress party and its main campaign leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor