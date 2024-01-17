Country experiencing 'Ram Rajya' under PM Modi's leadership: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 17 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that the country is currently experiencing 'Ram Rajya' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media after participating in a cleanliness drive at the Kali temple in the Ker Chowmhuni area of Agartala, Saha praised Prime Minister Modi for "bringing transparency to governance and ensuring all-around development" through the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' initiative.

The Chief Minister said that the benefits of "this development reach even the poorest of the poor", emphasising that such progress is only possible in the envisioned 'Ram Rajya'.

He further attributed the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 to Prime Minister Modi's efforts.

The ongoing cleanliness drive of temples in Agartala was initiated on December 14 ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Alongside Chief Minister Saha, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder and local councillors participated in the temple cleaning programme organised by the BJP Mandal committee of the Town Bordwali constituency, from where the Chief Minister has been elected twice.

