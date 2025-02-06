Country got an alternate model of ‘Nation First’ after 2014: PM Modi tears into Cong

New Delhi, Feb 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Congress over decades of its ‘misrule’, highlighting how the countrymen suffered because of its ‘misplaced' priorities and policies, stating that it was only after 2014 that the nation got an alternate model of growth bringing fresh hope and optimism.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi compared Congress' 'family first' governance to BJP's 'nation first' policy and elaborated how the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ model has brought phenomenal change in the lives of common people.

“Expecting a model similar to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' from the Congress would be a farce,” PM Modi said in a mocking reference to the Gandhis and the Congress party.

“This is out of their thinking, out of their understanding, and they also don’t have a roadmap for inclusive growth. The whole family has become so involved that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not possible for them," PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi further stated that lies, corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement took centre-stage in the Congress' model of growth.

"For them, 'Family First' remained top priority but the BJP model believes in 'Nation First' policy. It forms the cornerstone of BJP governance and reflects in all our policies," PM Modi said in the Upper House.

Lambasting the past Congress regimes for the country's laggardness and backwardness, he said that for five-six decades after Independence, there was no alternative to Congress regime.

"It was after 2014 that an alternative model emerged under the BJP government,” PM Modi said, adding that the BJP's governance was based on 'Santushtikaran' while theirs (Congress') relied and banked upon appeasement politics.

"Allocating resources to a few and depriving the rest of the opportunity was their idea of growth. During elections, they used to brag about it and win the support of those deprived communities by promising the same,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi stressed that his government has been working on optimum utilisation of the nation's resources and workforce.

"Our policies are not for the select few but for all sections of the country and also work in a time-bound manner,” PM Modi remarked.

