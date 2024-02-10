Country Has Moved Towards Big Changes at Fast Pace, Indians Will Keep Blessings Us- PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi, On Saturday, presented an overview of the work schemes and accomplishments during the 17th Lok Sabha, including the construction of the new Lok Sabha and the inauguration of the new Ram Mandir. He emphasied that Country Has Moved Towards Big Changes at Fast Pace and expressed confidence that all Indians Will Keep Blessings Us for the work we did.

In the past 5 years, humanity has encountered its greatest challenge. We made every effort to ensure that the country's progress continued unabated. I express my gratitude to those who, during the Covid crisis, chose to contribute 30% of their salary to aid the nation. While there were constant discussions about the necessity of a new building, no decision had been reached. We took the initiative, and as a result, we are now seated in the new Parliament. The 17th Lok Sabha achieved nearly 97% productivity. As we conclude this session and move into the 18th Lok Sabha, I am confident that we can aim for over 100% productivity. The long-held dream of 'one constitution' has been realized as this house has scrapped Article 370. Those who contributed to the creation of the constitution would likely bless us today.

PM says, "For 75 years, we lived with Penal Code given by the British. To the new generation, we can say with pride that the country might have lived under Penal Code for 75 years but the next generation will live with Nyaya Sanhita. This is true democracy." pic.twitter.com/NjSAJS1STY — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

The whole world is talking about data. By bringing the Data Protection Bill, we have secured a whole generation. It's a tool for our youth.

The coming 25 years are very crucial for us. Putting politics on one side, it's our nation's aspirations that matter now. In next 25 years, India will realise it's dream of Viksit Bharat. We removed over 60 unnecessary laws. This was necessary to facilitate ease of business. Through Jan Vishwas Act, we decriminalized several laws. We focused on the marginalised people in the last five years. The poor trusted us and got free injections during Covid. We brought the Transgender Act. Nearly 17,000 trans people have an ID card now.