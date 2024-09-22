Country moving towards Ram Rajya, says V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi, Sep 22 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the country is moving towards Ram Rajya.

While inaugurating the PMAY (Urban) flats at Ghoghla in Daman & Diu, the Vice-President reflected on the profound influence of national leadership, stating "Although there is a lot in a name, the name ‘Nar’ plus ‘Indra’, ‘Narendra’, has made everything possible."

Commending the significant strides made in housing development, Dhankhar stated that over 21,000 houses have been sanctioned and constructed in the region, under various government initiatives. He emphasised the remarkable transformation taking place in the country, attributing this progress to the national leadership.

"The speciality here is that whatever gets sanctioned becomes possible. Why is everything becoming possible in the country? It is because the person who is making it possible is leading the country," he said.

Acknowledging the profound changes witnessed in the last decade concerning the selection of recipients for some of the nation's highest civilian honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bharat Ratna awards, Dhakhar remarked, “A big change has come in the last 10 years. Now, the recipients of these prestigious awards are those who are truly deserving. People across the country now say that the awards are being given to the right individuals”.

He further noted that this progress symbolises India's journey towards "Ram Rajya". “This reflects that the country is changing and moving towards Ram Rajya,” he said.

Highlighting India's emergence as the centre of the biggest change of this century, Dhankhar stated, "Those who think big have made India the main centre of the world. There is no other country like India. I am not the one saying this -- major global institutions are acknowledging this transformation. A massive change, one that was previously unimaginable, is unfolding."

Emphasising transformative governance, Dhankhar pointed to the unprecedented developments in infrastructure and essential services across the country. "Did you ever imagine that, with the help of the government, such a powerful voice would rise, that every household would have access to electricity, gas connections, and toilets? And now, the Prime Minister has even initiated the solar energy system," he said.

Recognising the Government's commitment to transforming lives through economic empowerment, he stated, “I request Prafullaji to organise a small camp here for Mudra loans. Once informed, people will realise the Government of India has a policy to empower them economically, enabling not only self-employment but also providing jobs to others.”

Underscoring that education is the centre of the biggest change today, Dhankhar urged everyone to prioritise their children's education. “Education is the centre of the biggest change today. I request all of you to pay a lot of attention to the education of your children,” he said.

Emphasising the holistic progress of Bharat across water, land, sky, and space, Vice President Dhankhar urged citizens to reflect continuously on their contributions to the nation's advancement, stating, "We are moving towards Ram Rajya, and each of us can play a significant role in this journey."

Praful Patel, Administrator, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep, among other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

