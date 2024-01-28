Country 'shocked' by Nitish Kumar's decision to align with BJP again: RJD leader

Patna, Jan 28 Veteran RJD leader Shivananad Tiwari on Sunday said that the country "is in shock" at the decision of Nitish Kumar to resign as Chief Minister and dissolve the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

“People want to know why you had left the BJP in August 2022 and how you entered the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Was there anyone in the Mahagathbandhan who invited you to join us? Nitish Kumar, on August 8, 2022, walked along with all his MLAs to Rabri Devi's residence and apologised before her with folded hands for breaking the alliance in 2017 and going with the BJP.

"During that time, Nitish Kumar gave the speech before Mahagathbandhan and repeated the same words of BJP leaders not allowing him to work. Same statement is being made after he broke the alliance with Mahagathbandhan today," Tiwari said.

"Everyone knew that Tejashwi Yadav announced 10 lakh government jobs in the run-up to the 2020 Assembly election. It was also mentioned in the manifesto of the RJD. At that time, Nitish Kumar said that he is a child who does not have sense. How could he arrange money to give salaries to 10 lakh employees? Interestingly, after the formation of the government with the help of Mahagathbandhan, he announced 10 lakh government jobs and creation of 10 lakh employment opportunities in different sectors. Nitish Kumar was announcing the agenda set by Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar being a leader of the older generation had adopted the vision and agenda of new generation leader Tejashwi Yadav," he added.

The RJD leader said that during the tenure of Mahagathbandhan government of Bihar, the behavior of Tejashwi Yadav was "seen throughout the country".

"He maintained a low presence to make NItish Kumar happy. Even as Tejashwi Yadav was holding the post of Health Minister, Nitish Kumar gave advertisements in national newspapers with his own photo for Health Ministry programmes and not gave even a small photo in the corner of Tejashwi Yadav. Still, Tejashwi Yadav ignored it," Tiwari said.

"After resignation, Nitish Kumar is saying that the RJD was not allowing him to do the work. He was working but the RJD leaders were not working. This is just a delusion and nothing else of NItish Kumar. Why had he not complained to Lalu Prasad Yadav. The reason Nitish Kumar stated for his exit from Mahagathbandhan and going to BJP is absolutely false.

"When he separated from the BJP (in August 2022), he said that 'Mitti mein mil jaunga par BJP ke saath nahi jaunga. Such statements of Nitish Kumar are available in large numbers when you search on Google. BJP's smallest leaders had said that the doors of the party are closed for Nitish Kumar. Despite that, only a person without self-respect like Nitish Kumar can think about going there. Can a person without self-respect be a human," Tiwari asked.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor