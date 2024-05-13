Country witnessing anti-Modi wave, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 13 Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy on Monday claimed that there is an ‘anti-Modi wave’ sweeping the country and that if the BJP fails to reach the magic figure the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners will not extend support.

CM Reddy exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

CM Reddy was talking to media persons after casting his vote in the Lok Sabha election along with his wife and daughter in Kodangal in Vikarabad District.

The Chief Minister questioned the silence of the Election Commission on anti-Constitution statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said while INDIA bloc partners were issued notices for their statements, no action was taken against PM Modi and other BJP leaders for their remarks.

He alleged that PM Modi was misguiding the people of the country.

He also remarked that despite serving as Chief Minister for nearly 13 years and as Prime Minister for 10 years, PM Modi has not fully understood the spirit of the Constitution of India.

Accusing the Modi Government of misusing the central agencies, he said no action was taken against BJP leader Navaneet Kaur for her ‘15 seconds’ remark but the Ministry of Home Affairs lodged a complaint against Congress leaders in a viral video case and Delhi Police rushed to Hyderabad to serve notices.

He said that tainted leaders were cleared of corruption charges after they were taken into the ‘BJP washing machine’.

Revanth Reddy also slammed the BJP for seeking votes in the name of PM Modi.

“We are seeking votes on the policies of the INDIA bloc but BJP is asking for votes in the name of Modi. This shows who is ‘namdaar’ and who is ‘kaamdaar’”, he said.

He was also confident that in Telangana the Congress party would secure more than the 33.5 per cent votes it secured in Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

He termed the Lok Sabha polls a referendum on 100 days’ rule of the Congress government in the state.

He claimed that the BJP was also saying that it was the referendum on PM Modi’s rule.

Asserting that PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025, he said if there is an age limit, the BJP should decide on the Prime Minister accordingly.

CM Reddy clarified that there is no religion-based reservation in the country and quota is provided to only those who are socially backward.

He asked why the NDA did not promise in Andhra Pradesh that it would scrap Muslim reservation.

He also alleged that the BJP was conspiring to create law and order problems in Telangana to divert investment to Gujarat.

“They want to create an UP-like situation here,” he said.

