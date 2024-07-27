Country's largest industrial park to be built in Maharashtra: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, July 27 Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the country's largest industrial park will be built in Maharashtra.

At a press conference here, Piyush Goyal, the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North constituency, said that the proposed industrial park will be among the total of 12 industrial parks announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget.

These industrial parks have been sanctioned under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), which was launched to create employment opportunities and boost economic growth, leading to overall socio-economic growth.

This proposed development of the 12 industrial parks aligns with the government's priority on employment and skilling, infrastructure, and urban development.

Piyush Goyal further said that Nirmala Sitharaman presented a 'financially prudent' Budget.

"The Budget has not fallen prey to trying to get into populism. It has a long-term perspective and ensures that the strength of the Indian economy is respected. It further strengthens the fundamentals of the Indian economy, macroeconomic fundamentals and its base. Unless we have a strong base, we will not be able to build the edifice of Viksit Bharat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman have demonstrated to the world that India continues to be on the path of Amrit Kal, Viksit Bharat," he added.

