Country’s progress visible under PM Modi’s leadership: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal, March 10 Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that a great leader is one who always thinks about the progress of the country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing tremendous growth which is visible.

“It is the first time in the last 75 years that 15 new airport terminals, including three airports, are being inaugurated at one time. It is a historic day for the country’s civil aviation department,” Scindia said while addressing the gathering of BJP leaders during the inaugural ceremony of a new terminal at Gwalior airport.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of as many as 15 airports in different parts of the country, including two in Madhya Pradesh – Gwalior and Jabalpur.

Specifying about the newly developed airport terminal of Gwalior, which has been named after one of the founding members of the BJP and his grand-mother Vijaya Raje Scindia, the minister said the new terminal will help to connect Gwalior with all prominent cities in the country.

He said Gwalior airport was named after his grandmother during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime.

“This occasion is very special for me as the new terminal of Gwalior airport, which has been named after my grandmother, is being inaugurated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of my father (Madhavrao Scindia), who built the Gwalior airport,” Scindia added.

Visitors will find a glimpse of the history of the Gwalior dynasty as well as the heritage of cultural and social values of Gwalior-Chambal regions at the newly developed airport terminal.

Gwalior airport has been one of the fourth in Madhya Pradesh, three others being Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal.

Scindia said that the state has only four airports but will be increased to 10 in the next few years.

He said that PM Modi has already laid the foundations of three airports – Rewa, Satna and Datia. Three more airports, including one in Ujjain will be developed soon.

“Gwalior airport was established on 29 acres of land, which now has spread on more than 144 acres of land. With addition a new terminal, which has been developed at Rs 650 crore and was completed in a record 16 months, Gwalior airport is now state’s largest airport,” Scindia added.

