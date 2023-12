Couple, 3 kids from woman's 1st marriage, found dead in Kerala's Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 A couple who got married recently and three children from the woman's first marriage, were found dead at their home near Cherupuzha in Kerala's Kannur on Wednesday.

According to police, prima facie it appears that the couple Shaji and Sreeja had first killed the three children aged between 8 and 12 and then hung themselves.

Shaji also was previously married and has a wife and two children.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe launched.

Further details are awaited.



sg/

