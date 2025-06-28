Couple Caught Romancing on Speeding Bike Without Helmets on Agra-Kanpur Highway; Disturbing Video Emerges

A troubling incident surfaced recently on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway near Firozabad, where a couple was seen engaging in risky behavior by romancing on a speeding motorcycle late at night. The incident, which occurred around 10 pm, was captured on video by a passerby. The footage shows the woman lying dangerously across the bike’s fuel tank while the man rode the motorcycle without either of them wearing helmets, violating essential safety norms. Upon noticing that they were being recorded, the couple objected and confronted the onlookers. A passerby could be heard taunting the couple with the remark, “Ek kamra de doon (should I give you the room),” to which the biker replied by telling them to mind their own business.

Despite the clear disregard for traffic safety and public decency, there have been no official reports of police intervention or action against the couple as of yet. This incident mirrors a similar stunt carried out earlier this month in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida area. In that case, a man was seen riding without a helmet while the woman sat on the fuel tank, hugging him. Following the viral circulation of the video, the biker was fined Rs 53,500 for violating traffic rules. Authorities have yet to comment on the recent Firozabad incident. However, such dangerous acts on public roads not only put the individuals at risk but also endanger other road users. Traffic safety experts urge strict enforcement of helmet laws and caution against reckless behavior on highways.