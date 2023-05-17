Couple found murdered at their house in Meerut

Meerut (UP), May 17 A couple has been found dead at their residence in Shastri Nagar locality here.

Bodies of Pramod Karnwal and his wife Mamta, both in their fifties, were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit in the upper-story bedroom of their house.

The gruesome murder came as a shock to the man's parents, who live on the ground floor of the house.

Mamta worked as a teacher in a local school, while her husband was in an iron trading firm.

Civil Lines CO Arvind Chaurasia said, "We have got some leads. The probe is on. CCTV footage are also being scanned."

Several teams have been constituted to crack the case.

