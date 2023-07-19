Couple held for assaulting domestic help, mob confrontation caught on video

New Delhi, July 19 The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a pilot and her husband, who also works for a private airline, for assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help, a top official said.

The official added that on the basis of a complaint given by the accused Poornima Bagchi (33), a case has been also registered against the locals who had thrashed her and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36).

A video that is circulating on the internet shows a couple, who are the accused, being aggressively manhandled and assaulted by a mob. Within the footage, several women are observed slapping and forcibly grabbing Poornima, who remains in her airline uniform.

Poornima's voice can be heard expressing apologies, while Kaushik endeavours to protect her from the agitated crowd, pleading with them to cease their actions and expressing concerns for her well-being. Finally, an elderly man stepped in, and as a result, the crowd gradually dispersed.

"We are identifying the people from the videos in circulation and they will face action," said a senior police official.

According to sources, Poornima works with IndiGo while Kaushik is employed with Vistara airlines. The couple have been booked under sections 323, 324, 342, 370 of the Indian Penal Code and Child Labour Act, 75JJ Act at the Dwarka South police station.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly involves an individual employed by IndiGo. We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," said the airline in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, M. Harsha Vardhan, said information was received at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the mistreatment of a minor domestic help.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the 10-year old girl had been employed by the couple since the last two months.She was employed through a relative of hers who also works in a nearby house," the DCP added.

"She was allegedly beaten by the couple. This was noticed by a relative of the girl today which led to a crowd gathering at the residence of the couple and confronting and manhandling the couple," said the official.

"The 10-year old girl has been medically examined. There are no allegations of sexual harassment. The woman is a pilot with a private airline while her husband is in ground staff in another private airline," he added.

