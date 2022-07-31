Couple murdered in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 31 A couple was found murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday.

The incident occured in Ratnapuram village of Chintoor 'mandal' (block).

According to police, Rangaiah (51) and his wife Muttamma (45) were found stabbed to death in their hut.

The police suspect that they were killed after midnight.

The clues team from Kakinada town to collect clues from the scene of offence.

A police officer said the bodies were shifted for autopsy.

The investigating officer gathered information from villagers about the couple.

The police registered a case and were trying to identify the suspects for questioning and to probe the motive behind the murder.

