Couple Suffers Burns After Hydrogen Balloon Explosion at Haldi Function ( Watch Video)

They shared the reel to raise awareness about the risks of blindly following trending ideas without proper safety measures. According to their account, the bride, Tanyaa, suffered burns on her face and back, while the groom, Kushagra, received burns on his back and fingers. Both also experienced singed hair. Instead of preparing for the celebration, they found themselves masking injuries with makeup and cutting damaged hair.

The couple explained that the mishap occurred during a choreographed sequence where balloons were supposed to be released before colour guns were used. However, an accidental upward shot from a colour gun sparked the explosion. They credited immediate medical assistance—thanks to doctors in the family and a nearby hospital—with preventing more severe harm.

Despite the frightening incident, they chose to continue the festivities. “The show must go on,” they wrote, adding that they still cherished their varmala moment even though the day was far from perfect.

They concluded their post with a message to other couples: always prioritise safety over trends. “No celebration is worth risking lives,” they warned