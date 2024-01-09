Couple, toddler gunned down by kin in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Jan 9 In a horrific crime in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, three persons of a family, including a one-year-old girl, were gunned down by their relatives on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at Navtolia village under Gopalpur police station around 4.30 pm.

The deceased are identified as Chandan Kumar, 40, his wife Chandni Devi, 30, and Roshni Kumari.

SP, Naugachia. Sushant Kumar Saroj, said that the accused are Chandni’s father and brother and they are on the run after committing the crime.

"We have constituted a team headed by a SDPO rank officer to nab the accused. Raids are currently underway," he said.

"Chandni had a love marriage with Chandan in 2021 and they were living in the same village. As her father Pappu Singh and brother Dhiraj Singh were not happy with the marriage, they always got involved in a quarrel every time they saw her or her husband Chandan Kumar. On Tuesday, around 4.30 pm, Pappu Singh spotted Chandni and Chandan in the village, he ran at them with the iron rod and brutally assaulted them.

