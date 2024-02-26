Couple's fight over momos reaches family counselling centre

Agra, Feb 26 A young couple's fight over the momos reached the police station and then the family counselling centre in UP's Agra.

According to reports, a young woman who had left home after a fight with her husband, informed the police that her husband had broken his promise of getting her momos every day.

It appears that prior to their marriage, the woman had asked her husband to get her momos every day - a practice he followed for some months and then stopped.

The police transferred the complaint to the Family Counselling Centre that summoned the couple. Ultimately it was decided that the husband would get momos for his wife twice a week. The wife agreed to this condition and the dispute was resolved.

